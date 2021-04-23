Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Bought by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,358,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 499,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,138,000 after acquiring an additional 37,212 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 490,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,710,000 after acquiring an additional 35,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $79,747,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,518.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,621,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $213.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.18.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $71.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.47. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.04 and a 52-week high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.14.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.16) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

