Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.82

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.82 and last traded at $16.79, with a volume of 24399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sasol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSL. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sasol in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sasol by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Sasol in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sasol in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Sasol in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

