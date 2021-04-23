Sasol (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF)’s share price rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.89 and last traded at $16.89. Approximately 317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average of $10.72.

Sasol Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SASOF)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.