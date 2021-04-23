Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.19).

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on STSA. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

STSA stock opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $163.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.22. The company has a current ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $36.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STSA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 572,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 26,396 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 171,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 31,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

