Savix Market Cap Reaches $1.35 Million (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Over the last week, Savix has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. Savix has a market cap of $1.35 million and $265,050.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Savix coin can now be purchased for about $19.98 or 0.00040284 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00067256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00018688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00092270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.31 or 0.00678021 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,030.94 or 0.08126636 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00050519 BTC.

Savix Coin Profile

Savix is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 93,903 coins and its circulating supply is 67,800 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Buying and Selling Savix

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

