Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Cuts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,521 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 3.5% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Adobe were worth $35,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $508.91 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.57 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $472.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.84.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,458 shares of company stock valued at $56,101,624 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

