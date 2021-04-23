Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Increases Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,398,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. Amcor comprises about 1.6% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Amcor were worth $16,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. CWM LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Amcor by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 34.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Macquarie cut shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.49.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.1175 dividend. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.44%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

