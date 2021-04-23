Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Purchases 1,913 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,727 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 334.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,904,000 after purchasing an additional 397,729 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,527,000. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,959,000 after acquiring an additional 306,306 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 581,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,635,000 after acquiring an additional 172,329 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 587.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,380,000 after acquiring an additional 146,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSS stock opened at $369.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.53 and a twelve month high of $413.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.54 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $627.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,206,233.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total transaction of $347,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,607,730.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,157 shares of company stock valued at $5,941,768 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.78.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.