Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 1,113 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group makes up approximately 2.1% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned approximately 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $21,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 52,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

In other news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $175.82 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $183.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.14. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

