Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Trims Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.7% during the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in PepsiCo by 5.5% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 15,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $145.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $201.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.20. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

