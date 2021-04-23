Scharf Investments LLC Sells 48,280 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Scharf Investments LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,014,283 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 48,280 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 8.3% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $239,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $40,844,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 95,986 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,755 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $257.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.75. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $169.39 and a 1 year high of $261.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.86.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

