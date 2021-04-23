Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.90

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON SOI opened at GBX 289.50 ($3.78) on Friday. Schroder Oriental Income Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 186.06 ($2.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 294.50 ($3.85). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 280.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 262.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £776.56 million and a PE ratio of -116.00.

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Company Profile

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

