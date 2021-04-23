Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Position Reduced by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 749.1% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,292,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,462. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.90. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

