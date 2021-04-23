Scotiabank Increases Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$149.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$146.00 to C$149.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$137.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Equitable Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$104.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$138.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$116.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$155.00 price target (up from C$130.00) on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$141.50.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

TSE EQB traded up C$0.51 on Thursday, reaching C$131.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,361. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11. Equitable Group has a 1-year low of C$51.48 and a 1-year high of C$146.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$129.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$107.59.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.45 by C$0.53. The company had revenue of C$151.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$138.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that Equitable Group will post 16.5299998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

In related news, Senior Officer Isabelle Farella sold 303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.60, for a total value of C$42,601.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at C$146,224. Also, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 1,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.00, for a total transaction of C$257,829.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,768 shares in the company, valued at C$395,824. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,206 shares of company stock valued at $878,051.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.