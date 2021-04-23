Scotiabank Increases Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Price Target to C$80.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TSE:RCI.A opened at C$63.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$61.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$60.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.05. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of C$53.00 and a 12-month high of C$67.75. The firm has a market cap of C$31.54 billion and a PE ratio of 20.19.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

