Scott Investment Partners LLP Takes Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Scott Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 35,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 64,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $66.35. 477,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,398,976. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -602.85, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

