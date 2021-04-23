Scott James Morris Sells 1,997 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total value of $339,230.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,327 shares in the company, valued at $26,215,527.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FRPT opened at $171.78 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $65.01 and a one year high of $177.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,561.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.33.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.17). Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $84.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist raised their target price on Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 228.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 369.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,312,000. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.