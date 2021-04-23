Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 8.29%.

NASDAQ:SBCF traded up $2.45 on Friday, hitting $37.24. 10,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.34. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.36.

SBCF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

