Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Given Sell Rating at Susquehanna

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by Susquehanna in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $58.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 34.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Benchmark lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.58.

NASDAQ STX traded up $4.58 on Friday, hitting $88.66. 94,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,584,272. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $85.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $541,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 38,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $2,660,255.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,657,196 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 144.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

