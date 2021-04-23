Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $70.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $65.00. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 16.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.13.

Shares of STX opened at $84.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $85.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.28 and its 200-day moving average is $64.81.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $331,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $541,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,657,196 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

