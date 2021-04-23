Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Exelon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.88 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.90. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Exelon’s FY2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.55.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $45.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. Exelon has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 30,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 173,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

