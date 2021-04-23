SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $70.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment traded as high as $54.87 and last traded at $54.75, with a volume of 120136 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.04.

SEAS has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 28,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $1,417,465.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,382.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,085,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,882. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 842.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 29,461 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The company had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.94 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

