Sector 10 (OTCMKTS:SECI) Stock Price Up 100%

Sector 10, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECI)’s stock price rose 100% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 5 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.68.

Sector 10 Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SECI)

Sector 10, Inc, a development stage company, markets mobile response unit and stationary response unit products, and the PLX-3D technology in San Francisco and other cities in the United States. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

