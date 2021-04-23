SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SEGXF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEGRO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of SEGRO to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEGXF opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. SEGRO has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $14.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average is $12.68.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

