Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $779.20 Million

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) will report sales of $779.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $769.50 million and the highest is $788.90 million. Selective Insurance Group posted sales of $709.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $3.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $798.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.81 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

In other news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $107,712.32. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 108,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,899,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 319,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,144,000 after buying an additional 81,735 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 48,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIGI traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $77.17. 1,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.94. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $42.14 and a 12 month high of $77.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selective Insurance Group (SIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.