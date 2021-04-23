Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $779.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) will report sales of $779.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $769.50 million and the highest is $788.90 million. Selective Insurance Group posted sales of $709.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $3.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Selective Insurance Group.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $798.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.81 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

In other news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $107,712.32. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 108,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,899,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 319,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,144,000 after buying an additional 81,735 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 48,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIGI traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $77.17. 1,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.94. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $42.14 and a 12 month high of $77.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selective Insurance Group (SIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.