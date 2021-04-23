SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SEMrush’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SEMR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Get SEMrush alerts:

SEMrush stock opened at $16.45 on Monday. SEMrush has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $18.12.

In related news, Director Roman Simonov bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.