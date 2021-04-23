ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $1,026,748,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,459,000 after purchasing an additional 836,019 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 3,226.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 812,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $446,995,000 after purchasing an additional 787,675 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,789,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in ServiceNow by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 440,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $242,649,000 after buying an additional 190,349 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $6.18 on Friday, hitting $554.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,903. The company has a market capitalization of $109.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.70 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $505.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $526.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total value of $3,912,364.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,706.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,505 shares of company stock worth $26,539,008. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.90.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

