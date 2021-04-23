ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Purchases 12,092 Shares

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 12,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $16,686.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 12,945 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $17,864.10.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 27,226 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $37,844.14.

On Monday, April 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 59,982 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $82,775.16.

On Monday, March 1st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 243,310 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $396,595.30.

On Thursday, January 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 78,880 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $118,320.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SREV opened at $1.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $134.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.99.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 9.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,844,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,299,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after purchasing an additional 191,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceSource International

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific-Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

