Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Seven Generations Energy stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.26. Seven Generations Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.44.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 531,210 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

