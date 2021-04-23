Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.16.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shake Shack from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $12,292,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,073.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,136.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,548 shares of company stock worth $25,294,671. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 36,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SHAK traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.31. The stock had a trading volume of 381,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,478. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -163.15, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.07. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $45.51 and a twelve month high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $157.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.52 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

