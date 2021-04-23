Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON SWG traded up GBX 14.18 ($0.19) on Thursday, reaching GBX 164.40 ($2.15). 300,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,230. The company has a market cap of £39.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 137.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 144.56. Shearwater Group has a 12 month low of GBX 122.40 ($1.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 346 ($4.52).

Shearwater Group Company Profile

Shearwater Group plc provides operational resilience solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, software and services. The company offers SecurEnvoy, a software that provides identity and access management solutions; and Geolang, a software that delivers data discovery, data extraction, and data loss prevention solutions, services, and technologies to discover, classify, and protect sensitive data and information in the cloud and on premise.

