Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect Shell Midstream Partners to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1,010.10% and a net margin of 104.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Shell Midstream Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SHLX opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.74. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHLX. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

