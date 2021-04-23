Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has $35.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SHLS. Guggenheim started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.91.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $34.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,362. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $28.17 and a 52-week high of $44.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.43.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

