Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Trifast (LON:TRI)

Trifast (LON:TRI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of TRI stock remained flat at $GBX 165 ($2.16) during trading on Thursday. 14,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,360. The company has a market capitalization of £224.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.65, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 143.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 139.61. Trifast has a 1 year low of GBX 96.60 ($1.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 170 ($2.22).

In other news, insider Clare Foster sold 58,316 shares of Trifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.67), for a total transaction of £74,644.48 ($97,523.49).

Trifast Company Profile

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

