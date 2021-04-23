Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Global Ports (LON:GPH)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON GPH opened at GBX 117 ($1.53) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06. The firm has a market cap of £73.51 million and a PE ratio of -1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 117.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 97.69. Global Ports has a 52 week low of GBX 49.40 ($0.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 154.50 ($2.02).

About Global Ports

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage, logistics, and marine vehicle trade businesses.

