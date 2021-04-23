SIG (LON:SHI) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.01

SIG plc (LON:SHI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 45.01 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 44.94 ($0.59), with a volume of 2983066 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.82 ($0.57).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 36 ($0.47) price objective on shares of SIG in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 36 ($0.47) price objective on shares of SIG in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 33 ($0.43).

The company has a market capitalization of £571.64 million and a PE ratio of -2.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 41.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 33.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.73.

In related news, insider Steve Francis sold 49,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total transaction of £19,702.80 ($25,741.83).

About SIG

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and doorsets, and floor coverings.

