Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Trading 3.6% Higher on Strong Earnings

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) shares traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $228.26 and last traded at $227.21. 2,987 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 793,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.23.

The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBNY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.82.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,968,000. Mirova US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,630,000 after purchasing an additional 365,825 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Signature Bank by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 59,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 33,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,409,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.57.

About Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.