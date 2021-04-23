SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.81.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIL. Desjardins downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$16.65 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Beacon Securities upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

TSE SIL traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$11.07. 189,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,782. SilverCrest Metals has a 1 year low of C$8.77 and a 1 year high of C$16.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 10.02, a current ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.05.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

