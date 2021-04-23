SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. SITE Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Shares of SITC stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $14.89. 140,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,094,986. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 93.06 and a beta of 1.66. SITE Centers has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SITC shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist raised their price target on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.96.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

