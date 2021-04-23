SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Rajesh Vashist Sells 3,000 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $276,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Rajesh Vashist also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SiTime alerts:

On Wednesday, March 17th, Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $304,710.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $405,720.00.

SITM stock traded up $5.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.32. 62,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,449. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.08. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $151.78. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.39 and a beta of 0.75.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in SiTime during the first quarter valued at about $374,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 97,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,587,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SITM shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.