Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

TSLX opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average is $20.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 59.17%. The business had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.74 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.