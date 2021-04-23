Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Skillz in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Skillz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

NYSE SKLZ traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.07. The stock had a trading volume of 625,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,811,509. Skillz has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $46.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.55.

In other news, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $196,122,892.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,601,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,153,595.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Casey Chafkin sold 1,673,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $39,061,800.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 12,600,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,090,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock valued at $243,298,377.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

