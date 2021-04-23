Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 7,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,601 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $183.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.79. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.39 and a 1-year high of $195.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SWKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.20.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

