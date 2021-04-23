SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) PT Raised to $23.00

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $20.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SLM. Barclays raised their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,339,276. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.52. SLM has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $19.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SLM will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in SLM in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

