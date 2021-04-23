Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SON traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $64.90. 1,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,440. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.30. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $65.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.71.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

