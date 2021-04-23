Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82-0.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.89. Sonoco Products also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.50-3.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $64.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $65.60.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Sonoco Products from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.71.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $36,325.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

