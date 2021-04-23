Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

Shares of LUV traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.59. 110,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,790,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.79. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of -21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

LUV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.24.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $964,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

