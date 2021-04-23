S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.36. S&P Global posted earnings of $2.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year earnings of $12.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.35 to $12.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $13.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.36 to $14.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $743,879,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,929,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 542.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,130,000 after buying an additional 722,100 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,983,000 after buying an additional 586,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4,337.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 459,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,903,000 after buying an additional 469,880 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SPGI opened at $383.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $356.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.04. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $276.03 and a twelve month high of $385.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

