S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Raised to $421.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $407.00 to $421.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of S&P Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $402.54.

NYSE SPGI opened at $383.31 on Monday. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $276.03 and a 52-week high of $385.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $92.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $356.65 and a 200-day moving average of $338.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 9,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

