SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) Position Boosted by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,308,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,998 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 13.8% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $77,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 256,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,110,000 after purchasing an additional 66,704 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,010,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Get SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,164. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.62. SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $60.28.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.